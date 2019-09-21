Crime September 21 2019 6:11pm 02:00 Durham police investigate fatal hit-and-run in Pickering Durham Regional Police are looking to locate a suspect following an alleged hit-and-run overnight that claimed the life of a 22-year-old man. Morganne Campbell reports. Man in 20s killed after Pickering hit-and-run, police say <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5934665/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5934665/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?