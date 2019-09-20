child safety link September 20 2019 6:06am 05:45 Child Passenger Safety Week We talk Child Passenger Safety Week with Katherine Hutka of Child Safety Link. This year’s theme is “A Safe Ride for Every Child” and focuses on how to know that a child is in the right seat for each stage. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5927971/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5927971/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?