Sports September 19 2019 10:12pm 01:53 Lethbridge Hurricanes optimistic about young group ahead of season opener With the Lethbridge Hurricanes about to begin a new season, Danica Ferris takes a look at what to expect from a young roster that includes some unfamiliar names. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5927430/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5927430/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?