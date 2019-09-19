Just one day after brownface photos surface of Justin Trudeau, election signs in the Okanagan are vandalized with the candidate’s face being painted black.
An Okanagan incumbent liberal candidate is reeling after his election signs were vandalized. The vandalism itself is bad enough but it’s how the signs were damaged and the timing of it that’s especially upsetting. Because as Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, the vandalism comes just one day after controversial blackface, brownface photos of the prime Minister emerged.