Global News at 5:30 Toronto September 18 2019 6:21pm 02:03 Canada election: Looking back at day 8 of the campaign Dental care, big business and making life more affordable for seniors were just a few of the items on the agenda on day eight of the federal election campaign. Travis Dhanraj reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5921235/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5921235/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?