Reconciliation Week kicks off in Lethbridge
Lethbridge’s third annual Reconciliation Week has begun. Monday kicked off the events with a flag raising ceremony and community walk from City Hall to the Galt Museum and Archives. In attendance was Eugene Brave Rock who spoke about his experiences growing up in Lethbridge, representing Canadian Indigenous people on the world stage in his acting roles, and how reconciliation should be “more than just a conversation” in the southern Alberta community. Emily Olsen reports.