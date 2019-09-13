Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton September 13 2019 11:58pm 01:42 Edmonton’s homeless camps raise questions over safe spaces for less fortunate With dozens of tents lining some streets in downtown Edmonton, advocates are asking officials to hold off on evicting the homeless. Sarah Ryan reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5902510/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5902510/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?