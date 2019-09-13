Global News at Noon Edmonton September 13 2019 3:00pm 06:18 Cook like an adult: mastering pasta with the Italian Centre Shop Over the coming weeks, Global News at Noon Edmonton is hosting a segment called “Cook Like an Adult.” First up is pasta with Italian Centre Shop’s Camilla Tagliente. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5900401/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5900401/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?