Lifestyle September 24 2019 6:00am 00:36 Guidance counsellors represent different things to different students Dalraj didn’t even consider going to a guidance counsellor when he was picking a post-secondary pathway. He had only ever seen a counsellor to fix issues with his schedule. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5899735/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5899735/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?