Menu
National
Change Location
Change Location
Select Location
Barrie
BC
Calgary
Durham
Edmonton
Guelph
Halifax
Hamilton
Kingston
Kitchener
Lethbridge
London
Montreal
New Brunswick
Okanagan
Ottawa
Peterborough
Regina
Saskatoon
Toronto
Winnipeg
News
Weather
National Video
Contests
Traffic
TV News Programs
Newscasts & Videos
TV
Global National
Global National
The West Block
The Morning Show
More …
Personalities
Video Centre
Go
Ad Choices
Topics
World
Canada
Local
News
Weather
National Video
Contests
Traffic
Politics
Smart Living
Money
Entertainment
Health
Video
Podcast
Trending
Cannabis
Commentary
Sports
Contests
Live
Tech
Like
Follow
Ad Choices
Live Event
9 hours ago
WATCH LIVE: Special coverage of the 2019 federal election
Weather
September 12 2019 5:45am
01:51
Global News Morning Forecast: September 12
Alyse Hand gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.
<iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5892503/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe>
<style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5892503/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div>
Responsive site?
More Videos
Global News Morning Forecast: September 5
01:51
Global News Morning Forecast: September 9
01:26
Global News Morning Forecast: September 10
01:30
Global News Morning Forecast: September 11
01:48
Global News Morning Forecast: September 4
01:49
Global News Morning Forecast: September 3
01:50
Global News Morning Forecast: August 12
01:36
Video Home
02:03
Weather
Eastern Shore communities band together while awaiting power restoration
01:49
Weather
Dorian cleanup continues in Halifax
01:48
Weather
Global News Morning Forecast: September 11
01:54
Canada
Power outages persist for thousands in Atlantic Canada
01:47
Weather
Many Nova Scotians still in the dark following thousands of power restorations
01:30
Weather
40 residents given few details on how and when the crane will be removed
00:33
Canada
Canadian Armed Forces not doing any cost recovery in Atlantic Canada after Dorian
01:07
Canada
Around 350 military personnel deployed in Nova Scotia, assist in hurricane restoration
01:22
Canada
No reported fatalities, serious injuries in Atlantic Canada after hurricane Dorian, says Goodale
00:41
Canada
Nova Scotia solving continuing infrastructure challenges post-Hurricane Dorian
01:12
Canada
Hurricane Dorian restorations efforts continue in Nova Scotia
01:30
Weather
Global News Morning Forecast: September 10
01:57
Weather
Annapolis Valley dealing with Dorian aftermath
02:03
Weather
Section of downtown Halifax closed off as crews deal with fallen crane
06:11
Trending
Dorian recap with Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell
01:26
Weather
Global News Morning Forecast: September 9
02:25
Canada
Hurricane Dorian: Maritimes clean up after storm’s powerful punch
00:33
Canada
Hurricane Dorian: Jagmeet Singh says ‘we want to stand in solidarity’ with those impacted by storm
02:00
Global News at 6 New Brunswick
Hurricane Dorian: New Brunswick’s southeastern shore bear brunt of storm surge
02:03
Global News at 6 New Brunswick
Hurricane Dorian: Restoring power after storm likely to take days
01:56
Global News at 6 New Brunswick
Hurricane Dorian: Storm wreaks havoc on Halifax
01:20
Canada
Hurricane Dorian: Atlantic Canada recovers day after storm covers most of region
01:22
Canada
Hurricane Dorian: Cleanup begins in Halifax but some are complicated processes
01:39
Canada
Hurricane Dorian: House seen floating away after storm blows through Atlantic Canada
00:40
Canada
‘This is the day to stay home if you don’t have to be out’: Nova Scotia premier on Hurricane Dorian aftermath
00:54
Canada
Assessment of damages post-Hurricane Dorian in Nova Scotia ongoing
00:40
Canada
No fatalities recorded in Nova Scotia after Dorian hit Atlantic Canada
01:05
Canada
Halifax waterfront turns into large splash pad during Hurricane Dorian
01:37
Canada
Crane downed in Halifax by Hurricane Dorian’s high winds
02:13
Canada
Clean-up crews restoring Halifax after Hurricane Dorian rips through
Latest National Video
Programs
Global National
Everyday Hero
16x9
Season 8
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Extras
The West Block
The Morning Show
Categories
Canada
World
Money
Politics
Health
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Online Exclusive