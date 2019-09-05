Health September 5 2019 6:42am 05:24 Prioritizing mental health as students head back to school Dalhousie student and mental health advocate, Jacob Halloran, shares his story and tips on how to look after your mental health during the school year. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5858380/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5858380/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?