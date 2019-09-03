Entertainment September 3 2019 8:01am 05:16 Co-hosting tips with Jonathan Torrens Jonathan Torrens drops by Global News Morning to welcome our new co-host, Alyse Hand, and offers her some tips on co-hosting with Paul! <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5848050/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5848050/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?