Education August 31 2019 7:03pm 01:53 New Alberta school fee rules go into effect Sept. 1 Alberta will introduce new rules regarding school fees on Sept. 1 that could end up affecting what parents will pay for transportation. Carolyn Kury de Castillo reports. New Alberta school fee rules go into effect Sept. 1; critics fear parents will end up paying more <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5841394/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5841394/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?