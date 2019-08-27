Environment August 27 2019 4:48pm 01:55 N.S. environmental groups calling on federal government to support Brazil Environmental groups in Nova Scotia are calling on the federal government to step up and halt trade negotiations with Brazil. Jesse Thomas reports. Environmental group calls on Canada to get tough with Brazil to curb fires in Amazon <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5821310/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5821310/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?