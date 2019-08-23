Fire August 23 2019 4:35pm 00:35 Vernon Commonage Place house fire The Thursday afternoon blaze completely burned the home’s roof, with extensive water and smoke damage throughout the residence. Vernon Fire Rescue says the blaze is under investigation. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5806778/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5806778/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?