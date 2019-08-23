Toronto mayor says level of gun violence in city makes people angry, anxious

Toronto Mayor John Tory said on Aug. 23 that the level of gun violence in the city continues to be unacceptable, and this causes people to feel angry, frustrated and anxious. He said during the prior week, the federal, provincial and municipal governments came together to invest an immediate $4.5 million in the Toronto Police Service in an effort to combat street gangs, in addition to the Aug. 23 announcement that the province will be investing $3 million over three years to double the city’s number of CCTV cameras.