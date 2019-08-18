Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 18 2019 2:06pm 02:13 Camp Quality changing lives of children with cancer Summer Camp is special for all campers but for one group in southern Ontario, the experience is changing lives. Caryn Lieberman reports. ‘I have freedom’: Ontario summer camp for children with cancer changing lives <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5781151/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5781151/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?