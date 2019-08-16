Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 16 2019 6:20pm 02:35 Peel police investigating double murder-suicide in Brampton As Catherine McDonald reports, police say the family has no history of domestic violence. Mother and son murdered at Brampton home, father later found dead: Peel police <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5777358/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5777358/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?