Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 9 2019 3:47pm 02:14 Resident speaks out after Wakunda Place shooting Veronica Roe says she has lived in the neighbourhood for about 20 years and demanded help from officials. 1 dead, 1 injured in daylight east-end shooting amid recent gun violence across Toronto