CCMA August 9 2019 10:03am 04:15 Country’s hottest artists and where to hear them this summer Carlos Bustamante from ET Canada talks about some of the hottest country music artists ahead of the Boots and Hearts festival and the CCMA Awards <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5746134/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5746134/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?