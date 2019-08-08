Global National August 8 2019 6:42pm 02:08 Some Atlantic Canada ERs open with limited hours Atlantic Canada is struggling with a doctor shortage. It’s become so bad, some emergency rooms can’t stay open 24/7. And as Ross Lord explains, the Nova Scotia government is scrambling for solutions. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5744534/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5744534/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?