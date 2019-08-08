Global News Morning August 8 2019 7:21am 05:47 RAF Red Arrows kick off North American tour in Halifax We chat with members of the RAF Red Arrows as the world renowned aerodymanic demonstration team kicks off their tour in Halifax this weekend. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5740509/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5740509/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?