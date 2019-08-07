Global News at 6 Halifax August 7 2019 4:45pm 01:39 Outdated bylaws allowing for construction of controversial hotel development: HRM The city says there’s nothing it can do to stop a controversial hotel development in Dartmouth. As Elizabeth McSheffrey explains, it’s all because of outdated bylaws. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5738196/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5738196/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?