Global News at Noon Toronto August 7 2019 12:19pm 01:26 Sex assault charges against one teen in the St. Mike’s scandal have been dropped Charges have been dropped against one of the teens charged in the disturbing sexual assault case at St. Mike’s College last year. Priya Sam has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5736759/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5736759/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?