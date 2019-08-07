Global News Morning August 7 2019 7:21am 05:58 Alex Livingston Fresh from his 3rd place finish at the biggest poker tournament in the world we chat with Halifax’s own Alex Livingston about his success so far and his plans for the future. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5735382/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5735382/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?