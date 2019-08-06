Crime August 6 2019 7:25pm 01:42 RCMP share tips to deter vehicle thefts Summer can be prime season for vehicle thefts and prowlings. RCMP in Alberta are offering advice this month on how to avoid becoming a target. Demi Knight reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5734307/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5734307/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?