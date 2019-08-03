Global News at 6 Halifax
August 3 2019 6:35pm
01:55

RCMP in Moncton investigating disappearance of Brayden Thibault

New Brunswick RCMP are in Moncton as part of their investigation into the disappearance and suspected death of 17-year-old Brayden Thibault. Callum Smith brings us the latest.

