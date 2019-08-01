Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton August 1 2019 8:30pm 03:09 Edmonton Weather Forecast: Aug. 1 The Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 weather forecast for Edmonton, Alberta and the surrounding area. Strong wind gusts, nickel-sized hail, heavy rain possible in parts of central Alberta <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5716734/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5716734/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?