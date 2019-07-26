Global News at 11 Toronto July 26 2019 11:22pm 01:48 Food, music, road closures: A look at weekend activities in Toronto Toronto has another warm weekend ahead with festivals, games and concerts. Erica Vella takes a look at what’s happening, and finds out why the heat could be a concern. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5691848/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5691848/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?