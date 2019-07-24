Global News at 6 Halifax July 24 2019 5:07pm 02:21 Scientists return from studying North Atlantic right whales A team of researchers returned from a 15-day mission to learn the feeding patterns and the relocation of the endangered right whales to the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Callum Smith has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5679548/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5679548/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?