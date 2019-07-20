Menu
National
Change Location
Change Location
Select Location
Barrie
BC
Calgary
Durham
Edmonton
Guelph
Halifax
Hamilton
Kingston
Kitchener
Lethbridge
London
Montreal
New Brunswick
Okanagan
Ottawa
Peterborough
Regina
Saskatoon
Toronto
Winnipeg
News
Weather
National Video
Contests
Traffic
TV News Programs
Newscasts & Videos
TV
Global National
Global National
The West Block
The Morning Show
More …
Personalities
Video Centre
Go
Ad Choices
Topics
World
Canada
Local
News
Weather
National Video
Contests
Traffic
Politics
Smart Living
Money
Entertainment
Health
Video
Podcast
Trending
Cannabis
Commentary
Sports
Contests
Live
Tech
Like
Follow
Ad Choices
Special
July 20, 2019
Our YEG At Night’s 2019 Best of Summer in Edmonton list
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
July 21 2019 9:10pm
03:22
Weather: Jul 21
Global Edmonton’s weather forecast for Sun, Jul 21.
More heat warnings issued throughout much of Alberta, including Edmonton
<iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5665468/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe>
<style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5665468/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div>
Responsive site?
More Videos
Weather: Jul 14
03:29
Weather: Jul 7
03:43
Weather: Jul 20
03:58
Weather: Jul 13
03:35
Weather: Jul 6
04:05
Weather: Jun 30
03:30
Weather: Jun 23
03:34
Video Home
01:46
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Some Edmonton festivals changing how they approach alcohol consumption
02:06
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Cleanup continues after flooding
00:42
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Deadly plane crash near Jasper
03:42
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Woman of Vision: Renee Charbonneau
00:41
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Edmontonians attempt to set Baby Shark Dance record at K-Days
01:00
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
A look at National Ice Cream Day in Edmonton
03:58
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Weather: Jul 20
01:50
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Moon landing celebration
01:11
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Sights and sounds: 2019 K-Days Parade
01:21
Bob Layton
Bob Layton editorial: Calgary Stampede animal safety
03:02
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Global Edmonton weather forecast: July 19
01:31
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Alberta growing season: drought then too much rain
01:59
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Highlights from the 2019 K-Days Parade
01:18
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Guilty plea from man charged in 2018 Edmonton stabbing
01:40
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Another city project, northwest EPS campus, delayed
01:54
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Tornado warning in place briefly for Leduc County
02:10
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Edmonton Prospects ace has amazing health story
01:53
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Sections of Alberta’s Mental Health Act deemed unconstitutional, court rules
02:08
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Edmonton Prospects ace has amazing health story
02:58
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Global Edmonton weather forecast: July 18
01:15
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Ernst and Young hired to look at Alberta Health Services
03:51
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Edmonton centre does reno, addition for dementia research
02:03
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
What to expect from this year’s K-Days festival
02:00
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Police warn about scam involving fake Connor McDavid autographs
03:17
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Alberta RCMP officer allegedly fails to enforce restraining order
02:16
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Edmonton dealing with aftermath of summer storm
17:46
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton: July 18, 2019
01:45
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Edmonton International Raceway set to host the NASCAR Luxxur 300
03:06
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Edmonton Weather Forecast: July 17
02:05
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Andrew Ference steps down from November Project Edmonton
Latest National Video
Programs
Global National
Everyday Hero
16x9
Season 8
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Extras
The West Block
The Morning Show
Categories
Canada
World
Money
Politics
Health
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Online Exclusive