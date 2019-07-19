Global News at 5:30 Toronto July 19 2019 6:03pm 02:17 London woman’s family killed outside Mississauga nightclub grappling with senseless loss As Catherine McDonald reports, Peel Regional Police say Jackline Keji Gore was an innocent bystander killed in a targeted shooting. ‘Worst nightmare:’ family of London woman slain outside Mississauga bar appeals to public <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5660713/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5660713/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?