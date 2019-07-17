Global News at 6 Halifax July 17 2019 5:03pm 01:56 Report on wrongful conviction of Glen Assoun gets released It took nearly 18 years behind bars before Glen Assoun could share the details of his story. Jesse Thomas has more. Evidence of possible serial killer in Halifax wrongful conviction case was destroyed: report <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5511192/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5511192/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?