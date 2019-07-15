Alberta Meat Market
July 15 2019 7:35pm
01:58

Alberta Meat Market sign is lit up once again

The Alberta Meat Market on the corner of 5 Street and 6 Avenue South had one of the most iconic neon signs in Lethbridge. Now, the 60-year-old sign is lit up once again. Jasmine Bala has more.

