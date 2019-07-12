anti-abortion movie July 12 2019 7:16pm 01:39 Lethbridge debuts contentious anti-abortion movie ‘Unplanned’ Friday After threats of protests, the Movie Mill saw a peaceful first showing of the highly controversial film “Unplanned” in Lethbridge Friday, Demi Knight reports. Contentious anti-abortion movie screened in Lethbridge on Friday <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5490526/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5490526/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?