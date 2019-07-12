air downhill July 12 2019 6:00pm 00:27 Big White hosting inaugural Freeride Days Mountain bikers have gathered at Big White near Kelowna for the resort’s Freeride Days. The inaugural, four-day event started Thursday and wraps up Sunday. Big White hosting Freeride Days; inaugural event ends Sunday <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5490191/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5490191/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?