Global News at 5:30 Toronto July 11 2019 6:19pm 02:07 Employees fired after Baycrest Hospital fraud Approximately 150 employees of Baycrest Hospital were told to resign or be fired after auditors unveiled $5 million in misappropriated health benefits. Sean O’Shea reports. About 150 Baycrest hospital workers let go after audit finds misuse in employee benefits <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5486192/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5486192/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?