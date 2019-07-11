Bents July 11 2019 11:45am 02:24 YYZ Why? The series of pillars that line up along Lake Shore Blvd East In our next YYZ Why? Melanie Zettler explains the artistic plan behind the series of pillars that line the bike and walking paths along the Lake Shore Blvd East. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5484050/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5484050/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?