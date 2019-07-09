Global News at 5:30 Toronto
July 9 2019 5:57pm
02:47

Residents set to be evicted from Rosedale seniors home

More than 100 seniors who live in a not-for-profit home in Rosedale have learned they need to find a new place to live. As Caryn Lieberman reports, the eviction has taken many by surprise.

Responsive site?

Video Home