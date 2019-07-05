Global News at 6 Halifax July 5 2019 5:02pm 02:05 Decline in rooming houses has impact on Haligonians A retired planning professor says Halifax has lost almost all of the 55 rooming houses it had in 2001. Alexa MacLean looks into how this affects people in need of affordable housing. Sparse affordable housing options in HRM linked to decline in rooming houses, research says <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5465627/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5465627/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?