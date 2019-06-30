Global News at 6 Halifax June 30 2019 5:51pm 01:49 Danny Green stops in Halifax for Canada Day long weekend Two-time NBA champ Danny Green was in Halifax for the long weekend, where he held a basketball camp for young fans at Dalhousie University. Jesse Thomas has the details. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5448580/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5448580/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?