Global News Morning June 28 2019 6:21am 05:47 Nova Scotia’s short-term rental market Web Producer Alexander Quon will chat in studio about the story he’s been following concerning the big boom in Nova Scotia’s short-term rental market. Nova Scotia attempts to find balance as it prepares to regulate its $70M short-term rental market <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5441568/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5441568/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?