Global News at 11 Okanagan
June 27 2019 8:44pm
02:03

Pressure is mounting in West Kelowna for city council to do something about crime in its downtown core

Crime, homelessness and drug use once again at the top of the headlines in the Okanagan with West Kelowna the latest city trying to tackle crime in its downtown core. City council has been flooded with complaints demanding something be done about criminal activity, which many believe is spiraling out of control. As Klaudia Van Emmerik tells us, the issue will be front and centre at a town hall meeting getting underway soon.

