Post-secondary education June 27 2019 7:22pm 01:52 University of Lethbridge updates sexual violence policy The University of Lethbridge has updated its sexual violence policy after an extensive review and several consultations with the community. Jasmine Bala reports. University of Lethbridge updates sexual violence policy <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5440614/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5440614/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?