Global News at 5:30 Toronto June 26 2019 6:14pm 03:03 Indigenous drummers say they faced racist confrontation in Toronto park A group of Indigenous women say they are “disgusted” after being yelled at for drumming in a Toronto Park. Jamie Mauracher reports. Indigenous drummers say they faced racist confrontation in Toronto park <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5435666/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5435666/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?