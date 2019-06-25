Global News at 6 Halifax June 25 2019 4:31pm 01:53 Ecological Forestry Forum updates stakeholders on changes to forestry industry Nova Scotia’s forestry minister held a meeting in Truro to talk to industry about the changes his government is making. Alicia Draus has the details. Ecological Forestry Forum updates stakeholders on changes to forestry industry <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5430752/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5430752/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?