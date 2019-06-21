Gizelle De Guzman
June 21 2019 6:55am
02:44

Raise a Glass – performance from Gizelle de Guzman

Local artist Gizelle de Guzman drops by for a chat and performance of her new single, Raise a Glass. It will be released in both French and English. http://gizellemusic.reverbnation.com/

Responsive site?

Video Home