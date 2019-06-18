Global News at 5:30 Toronto June 18 2019 6:13pm 02:30 NBA championship parade marred by disorganization A security expert and pride parade organizers say barriers and increased security would have helped with crowd control in a parade that seemed disorganized. Kamil Karamali reports. ‘Lessons to be learned’ after chaotic Toronto Raptors parade <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5406104/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5406104/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?