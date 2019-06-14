Father's Day June 14 2019 6:51am 06:01 Lifestyle expert Taylor Kaye gives us some last minute gift ideas for dad ahead of Father’s Day With Father’s Day coming up on Sunday, lifestyle expert Taylor Kaye joins us with some last-minute gift ideas for dad! <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5390107/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5390107/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?