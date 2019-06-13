Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton June 13 2019 8:06pm 01:29 Small Alberta village faces charges in connection with workplace death A small Alberta village is facing charges in connection with a workplace death in 2017. The family of the woman who died is now sharing more about her. Vinesh Pratap reports. Family of woman killed in Alberta workplace incident hopes charges will help healing process <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5389225/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5389225/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?